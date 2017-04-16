Wood Ducks drop series finale to Red Sox

KINSTON, NC (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – Despite a season-high 17 strikeouts by the Wood Ducks pitching staff, Down East fell to the Salem Red Sox 7-1 on a rainy night at Grainger Stadium. The entire Red Sox offense was contained to the second and seventh innings in which three and four runs scored respectively.

Left-handed starter Jeffrey Springs made his second start of the season but allowed three runs in the third inning. Austin Rei had a two-run home run, then a series of singles led to the third run scoring off of Bryan Hudson’s bat. Springs tossed two 1-2-3 innings before the rain arrived after the third inning.

A rain delay soaked the playing surface and caused a 45 minute delay. It also chased both starters from the game. Red Sox starter Roniel Raudes only allowed one hit in his three innings of work.

After the pause, the strikeouts started to really pour in. Richelson Pena struck out the side in the fifth, and Jacob Shortslef added another in his Wood Ducks debut. Meanwhile the Wood Ducks offense could not connect on a timely hit – finishing 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. In total, the Woodies only managed seven hits – with five coming in the final three innings. A runner did not reach third until the eighth inning when Luis La O scored on a Michael O’Neill single.

But first the Red Sox tacked four more runs on the Wood Ducks’ bullpen in the seventh. Salem received RBI doubles from Jordan Betts and Josh Tobias, and also a two-run single by Mike Meyers. The loss was only the second of the year in six games against the Red Sox.

Saturday the Wood Ducks open the gates an hour earlier at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:00 p.m. first pitch at Grainger Stadium. LHP Dedgar Jimenez is countered by another southpaw, Wes Benjamin for the Red Sox and Wood Ducks respectively. You can listen to every pitch of the 2017 season on Sports/Talk 960 AM The Bull or on the TuneIn Radio app.