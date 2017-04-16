Man shows up to the hospital in New Bern with gun shot wounds

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT)- New Bern police are looking for suspects responsible for a Saturday shooting. This comes after a man showed up to Carolina East Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police were able to confirm that the shooting happened outside on the 2400 block of New Bern Avenue.

Police say there is limited information, but they do have a suspect description.

New Bern Police say the victim was later taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

An investigation is on-going and the Major Case Section has taken over the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-633-2020.

