Man shows up to hospital in New Bern with gun shot wounds

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT)- New Bern police are looking for suspects responsible for a Saturday shooting. This comes after a man showed up to Carolina East Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police were able to confirm that the shooting happened outside, in the Pembroke community and it happened outside in the street, not in a residence.

Police say there is limited information, but they do have a suspect description. The victim described the suspect as a black male in a dark vehicle.

An investigation is on-going and the Major Case Section has taken over the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-633-2020.