Four people shot in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WNCT) – Elizabeth City Police are investigating a shooting, after several people sought medical treatment for gunshot wounds.

Police said around 12:30am on Sunday, four people were shot when they were waiting in line outside the American Legion on the 600 block of South Martin Street.

The victims went to Albemarle Hospital for treatment.

The injuries were non-life threatening, and their identities are not being released. Police said the victims were shot in the leg, shoulder, and foot.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.