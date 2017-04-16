First Alert Forecast: Rain chances diminish overnight

SUMMARY: High pressure off the East Coast stays in control for Easter Sunday. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm. Highs will be in the 80’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

 

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows will be in the 60’s.

 

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms by late in the day. Highs will be in the 80’s inland, 70’s at the coast.


A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will stall over eastern North Carolina late Monday through Wednesday keeping the weather unsettled. The front lifts north of the area late Wednesday. A second cold front brings more chances for rain late Friday.

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

