GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – First responders worked for two hours to put out a fire at Greenville home on Easter Sunday.

The Staton House Fire and Rescue Department received a call for a structure fire on the 2000 block of NC 33 W around noon Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke could be seen coming from a mobile home.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.