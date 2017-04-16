ECU Alert: One arrested, 2 wanted in common law robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina Police are looking for two of three suspects following a common law robbery.

According to an ECU alert, it happened 10 o’clock Sunday night in the parking lot at the corner of Reade and E. 4th Streets.

Police say following the incident three people fled the scene. ECU Police caught up with one of the suspects shortly after the incident. Investigators are still looking for remaining two suspects.