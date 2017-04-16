Dozens gather for annual Egg Scramble in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of people went on a community Easter egg scramble on Sunday.

River Park North in Greenville hosted their 4th annual egg scramble.

Kids of all ages went out to find five-thousand eggs hidden throughout the property.

The park coordinator said they have a great turn-out every year.

“One is to create a sense of community and bring everybody out enjoy the weather enjoy the park have a great time and meet new people. Another opportunity is to get exercise and learn about some of the amenities of the park,” said Coordinator Christopher Horrigan.

After the scramble, families were invited to walk the trail throughout the park.