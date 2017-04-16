Dozens gather for annual Egg Scramble in Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of people went on a community Easter egg scramble on Sunday.

River Park North in Greenville hosted their 4th annual egg scramble.

Kids of all ages went out to find five-thousand eggs hidden throughout the property.

The park coordinator said they have a great turn-out every year.

“One is to create a sense of community and bring everybody out enjoy the weather enjoy the park have a great time and meet new people. Another opportunity is to get exercise and learn about some of the amenities of the park,” said Coordinator Christopher Horrigan.

After the scramble, families were invited to walk the trail throughout the park.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s