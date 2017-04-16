Churches in the east celebrate Easter Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For many Easter Sunday has been a day filled with candy and Easter eggs.

And for thousands in the east, the day holds more of a meaning.

“This is the holiest day of the year,” said Interim pastor of the Immanuel Baptist church Glenn Jonas

“The basic understanding of Easter is consistent on overall Christian groups,” he added.

But not everyone celebrates the same way. For instance, at the St. Gabriel Catholic Church

“A different element that we in church is the sprinkle with holy water, so it is a reminder that we were baptized and during baptism we died with Christ and we were rose into new life,” said Father Romen.

At Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, parishioners live by similar principles, but their tactics vary.

“We use trumpets and trombones. We are a very liturgical style of worship. That means is that we will sing songs and have readings from scriptures and that we gather around word and sacrament,” said Pastor Dan Burris

Jonas said there are many reasons why denominations vary.

“There are cultural differences that create different worships practices and different worship styles among Christians and historical differences,” he explained. “Sometimes denominational differences come out of disputes between different Christian groups and so forth.”

He said they all live by the same principals, which is why the Koinonia church is interdenominational.

“If the central theme is Jesus Christ. We can take any tradition and put it together and enjoy all of that. So if you come on a day like today we will have traditional hymns, contemporary songs you might come on one sunday and hear somebody rapping,” Chief Operating Officer Shondell Jones.