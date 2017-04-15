Vincent earns 900th win in comeback victory

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Longtime J.H. Rose baseball coach, Ronald Vincent continues to add to his state record for wins by a coach. On Saturday night, Vincent picked up career win 900 as the Rampants came from behind to defeat Bunn, 9-6.

The Rampants trailed 6-3 in the fifth inning until junior infielder Hunter Christopher blasted a go-ahead grand slam to give Rose the lead that they would not relinquish.

The team celebrated Vincent’s milestone victory on the field after the game as the team posed for pictures with their coach while holding a banner to commemorate  the achievement. It’s a milestone that Vincent never expected to accomplish.

“It’s just hard to even imagine, 900 you know, it’s not one of the things you set out to do when you start coaching,” said Vincent. “Never would have thought that it would happen. Never even thought about it until recently. Like I said, it’s a big accomplishment for the city of Greenville and the baseball people in Greenville, Little League and Babe Ruth, the Recreation and Parks department. Can’t even think about right now what 900 means.”

“As a player for RV, you know, it means so much because he lives breathes and eats baseball, you do what you can and he is an awesome coach,” said Christopher.

The win puts the Rampants at 16-2 on the season. They will take the field again on Monday when they battle North Lenoir at 4 p.m.

 

