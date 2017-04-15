River park north needs your help with biodiversity competition

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Nature specialists in our area need your help. Greenville’s River Park North is part of a national competition. Eastern North Carolina is under the Greater Triangle Region along with Raleigh.

The goal is to document as many species as possible. You can record the biodiversity through the “iNaturalist” app. Just search the name on your phone, press download, and the program is free.

“You can go outside into your backyard, you see a rabbit out there you just take a picture of the rabbit, you can see any kind of plant species that are living in your yard,” Rachel Goodman with River Park North said. “You can take a picture of cultivated species, so if you planted some wild hydrangeas or something you can take a picture of that and upload it.”

The area with the most recorded species wins. No matter what happens Goodman says it’s always great to know what lives in your area.

“If we just keep documenting and creating kind of like a wildlife inventory then you can see if certain animals or certain plants are becoming more numerous or if their populations are declining so it has great ecological significance,” Goodman said.

You can record things through April 18th. If you need help be sure to contact the folks at River Park North. The park’s contact information can be found here.