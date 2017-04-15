Protesters march to demand Trump release tax returns

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tax Day marches are scheduled in three North Carolina cities to protest President Donald Trump refusing to release his tax returns.

Marches are planned Saturday in Raleigh, Charlotte and Mooresville on the day Americans normally must complete their annual tax returns. The deadline this year is extended to Tuesday.

Protest organizers are demanding that Donald Trump release his tax returns and urging lawmakers to pass laws requiring presidential candidates to release them. They note that Trump is the first president in four decades who has refused to make his tax returns public, meaning there is no transparency into the sources of his income, debts and how much he’s paid in taxes.

More than 100 similar marches are scheduled across the country on Saturday.