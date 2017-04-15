NC sisters killed after wrong-way driver hits their car

PHOENIX, AZ (AP) – Two North Carolina sisters were killed in a wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway early Friday morning.

A 22-year-old man who also died, collided with the car containing the two sisters, ages 18 and 20.

Grand Canyon University said one of the sisters was a student at the school.

Grand Canyon Public Relations Executive Director Bob Romantic said the other student killed in the crash was the man driving the wrong-way on Interstate 17.

Karli Arlene Richardson, 20, and her sister Kelsey Mae Richardson, 18, both of Mooresville, North Carolina, died in the crash, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Karli Richardson planned to graduate from Grand Canyon University this spring and Kelsey Richardson was visiting her sister.

The parents of the Richardson sisters said that the girls were headed to the Grand Canyon to watch the sunrise when the crash happened.

Keaton Tyler Allison, 22, of Colorado Springs, Colorado was the wrong-way driver, officials said.

The man drove for 5 or 6 miles in the wrong direction before colliding with the Richardson sisters around 2 a.m. Friday.

Grand Canyon University wrote on Facebook about the incident:

“It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the news that three people, including two students from Grand Canyon University, were killed in a wrong-way driver accident last night on Interstate 17. As a close-knit community of students, faculty and staff, please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.”