Local community celebrate military veteran for ‘Proud to be an American Day’

WALSTONBURG, N.C. (WNCT) – American’s are known for many things, including the pride we have for our country.

Hundreds came together Saturday for the Proud to be an American Day event, just for that reason.

Whether it is the Army, Marines, or Air Force, thousands of men and women over the years have fought for freedom in this country.

Saturday it was those veterans, fallen heroes, and active service members the community commemorated.

The event started with prayer and “the national anthem.”

9 On Your Side’s Katie Harden was the master of ceremonies.

Speakers like Congressman Walter B. Jones spoke about the importance of our military and honored those who fought.

Veteran Eric Cantu presented the POW and MIA presentation.

He said he loves his country but sometimes fears the choices the government makes.

“I’m proud to know we are beginning to stand up for those rights that our country so deservedly has earned. But it scares me at the same time that we may make too quick of a judgement call,” said Cantu.

Veterans and military personnel were called off one by one through a flag line.

There was also food and games for the families, who are learning more about the military and the community around them.