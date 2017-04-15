Knights complete sweep of Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Joseph Sheridan tossed 7.2 scoreless innings, while Kyle Marsh drove in a pair of runs helping UCF to a weekend American Athletic Conference sweep over East Carolina, 7-0, Saturday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Knights improve to 26-11 on the season and 5-4 in league play, while the Pirates dropped to 19-18 and 0-9 in conference action.

Sheridan (6-3) held the ECU to just four hits, its second-lowest output of the season, while walking four and striking out six before turning the game over to the bullpen. Jordan Scheftz tossed a 1.1 scoreless frames in relief with a walk and two punch outs.

Making his first start since injuring his leg against Western Carolina, Evan Kruczynski (0-2) surrendered one run (earned) on three hits with a pair of strikeouts in five innings. The Pirates used five pitchers in relief in Kirk Morgan (0.0 IP, 2 Rs), Matt Bridges (1.0 IP, 2 Hs, 1 K), Sam Lanier (1.2 IP, 2 Rs), Ryan Ross (0.1 IP, 1 K) and Davis Kirkpatrick (1.0 IP, 2 Rs).

Kam Gellinger and Rylan Thomas led the Knights with two hits apiece and each scored a run. In all, eight of UCF’s nine starters managed a hit, while Marsh drove in a team-best two runs. Luke Hamblin scored a pair of runs to led the Knights.

Wes Phillips tallied an ECU-best two hits going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and single. Luke Bolka and Travis Watkins each chipped in with a hit, while Eric Tyler extended his on-base streak to a personal-best 23 games. The Pirates four total hits were the second fewest this season (season-low: 3 vs. Charlotte on March 10).

How It Happened:

UCF took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning on Hamblin’s sacrifice fly. Gellinger doubled down the right field line to start the inning then took third on Anthony George’s ground out to first before tagging up on Hamblin’s fly ball to right field.

The Knights pushed across a pair of runs in the sixth for a 3-0 advantage. George singled through the left side before taking third when Hamblin reached on an error by Charlie Yorgen at second putting both runners in scoring position. Eli Putman drove in Hamblin with an infield single and Matthew Mika’s RBI double to right center gave UCF a three-run lead.

UCF tacked on a pair of runs in the eighth and ninth frames extending its lead to 7-0. Brennan Bozeman’s RBI single scored Thomas and Bryce Peterson scored on a Lanier wild pitch to account for both runs in the eighth. Marsh’s two-RBI single up the middle plated both Hamblin and Moser in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Up Next:

ECU will hit the road for its next four games playing at UNC Wilmington (April 18) and at Cincinnati (April 21-23). First pitch at Brooks Field on Tuesday is slated for 6 p.m. (ET).