First Alert Forecast: Warm & humid with a few more storms today

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A warm front over eastern North Carolina will bring a few showers and storms through the day. Details:

TODAY: Clouds & sun. Warm & humid with a few hit or miss showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

 

TONIGHT: A few storms before midnight, then skies become mostly clear. Lows will be in the 60’s.

 

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs will be in the 80’s away from the coast.


A LOOK AHEAD: .

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
63° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
72° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sat
74° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
62° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
62° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
64° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.