Dozens of kids participate in underwater Easter egg hunt

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of people in the Greenville and Winterville community came together at Aquaventure for their

“Eggstravaganza”.

Children of all ages participated in a fun filled day of outside activities ad arts and crafts.

The day concluded with the centers first underwater Easter egg hunt.

Director Mike Godwin says they wanted to try something new involving their pool.

He said this is a great way to keep kids active, but safety is their number one concern.

“We’ve got two lifeguards that will be watching over the pool plus we’ve got some of our volunteer staff that will be in the pool with the kids so it’s a fun event we want all the kids to get in and have fun and hunt for the eggs but we also want them to be safe,” said Godwin.

Godwin said most eggs floated but some were at the bottom as well.

40 kids participated in finding 400 eggs in the pool.