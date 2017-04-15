Dozens of kids participate in underwater Easter egg hunt

By Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of people in the Greenville and Winterville community came together at Aquaventure for their

“Eggstravaganza”.

Children of all ages participated in a fun filled day of outside activities ad arts and crafts.

The day concluded with the centers first underwater Easter egg hunt.

Director Mike Godwin says they wanted to try something new involving their pool.

He said this is a great way to keep kids active, but safety is their number one concern.

“We’ve got two lifeguards that will be watching over the pool plus we’ve got some of our volunteer staff that will be in the pool with the kids so it’s a fun event we want all the kids to get in and have fun and hunt for the eggs but we also want them to be safe,” said Godwin.

Godwin said most eggs floated but some were at the bottom as well.

40 kids participated in finding 400 eggs in the pool.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s