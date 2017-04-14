Person in Greenville grazed by bullet in attempted robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An attempted robbery at Carolina Cove Apartments Greenville police said appears to have been drug related led to a person getting their ear grazed by a bullet Thursday night.

Officers first responded to 803 Hooker Road and after further investigation learned the shooting occurred at the Carolina Cove Apartments  around 11:30 p.m. Thursday,

The shooting occurred when one person arranged to meet another at the apartment complex, and upon arrival, the suspect attempted to rob the other person.

That’s when a struggle ensued and the gun went off. The person whose ear was grazed by the bullet was not seriously injured, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

