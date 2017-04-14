North Carolina may reconsider ‘stand your ground law’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A bill making its way through the General Assembly would repeal and replace North Carolina’s “stand your ground” law.

The current law gives residents the right to defend themselves with deadly force in their home, workplace and vehicle.

House Bill 723, known as the Gun Safety Act, would limit that to just the home.

“That’s a problem,” said Kris Wynne, a certified firearms instructor. “We need to be able to feel safe. We need to be able to feel like we can defend ourselves in those three places.”

Wynne said repealing portions of the law would send a message to criminals that people wouldn’t be able to defend themselves with deadly force at work or in their vehicle.

“What this does is, it lets the criminals have more advantages over the law-abiding citizens in our state,” said Wynne.

The gun safety act would also leave residents open to criminal and civil liability if deadly force is used.

“I believe there’s a problem with that because we have a right to defend ourselves,” said Wynne. “We also have a right to not have to retreat in our own homes, in our vehicles or in our workplace.”

State Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford County, is one of the bill’s sponsors, and she said the current law is unnecessary and leads to more death.

“I think the Trayvon Martin case proved that it could be used in a way to justify a killing that was unjustifiable,” said Harrison.

North Carolina is one of 26 states with a “stand your ground” law.