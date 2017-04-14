Man charged with attempted murder in Edgecombe County shooting

WNCN Staff Published:

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is charged with attempted murder and more people are likely to face charges after a gunfight Tuesday outside of Princeville, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

During the shooting, at least one person, homes along Ridgewood Road and a vehicle were hit by gunfire.

The wounded person managed to make it to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital without official help, authorities said.

Investigators believe that someone in the 400 block of Ridgewood Road shot the victim, who returned fire, damaging a vehicle and a home.

Lamichael Everette, 24, of Ridgewood Road, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and his bond was set at $500,000.

Deputies expect to arrest more people as the investigation continues, they said.

