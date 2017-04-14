Local shoppers gear up for Easter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Families across the East are gearing up for Easter weekend, starting with their shopping lists.

The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend more than ever this year.

Spending is expected to surpass last’s years $17.3 billion and reach $18.4, which comes out to about $152 per person

Local shopper Donata Smith said she wants to beat the numbers by shopping smart.

“I feel like it is cheaper to build a basket than to buy one that is already pre-made, so this bucket, this wonderful Minions bucket is $6 dollars and the other stuff in here is a dollar so I’ll probably spend $12 or $13.”

Many shoppers in Greenville headed to the new and improved Target, which reopened its doors Friday morning after months of renovations.