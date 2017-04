KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are investigating a shots fired call Friday morning.

They got the call around 5:15 about an incident in the 1100 block of Pollock Street. That’s where they found a parked vehicle hit by gunfire on the driver’s side

No injuries were reported.

No suspects have been identified in the incident at the current time.

