Jacksonville church hosts fish fry for less fortunate

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In honor of Good Friday, one church in downtown Jacksonville spent the day taking the workload off of the local soup kitchen.

St. Julia’s AME Zion Church asked the community outreach center to close its door Friday as it took on the responsibility of feeding those less fortunate in the community.

The event was known as a “Good Fry-day” and on the menu was fried fish.

“According to the Bible, we are charged with helping the least of these,” said Amy Ciceron, the church’s reverend. “We are asked to take care of those who have needs. We believe that’s a part of the church’s responsibility.”

Between 100 and 150 people were served.

There was also a chance to take communion, and no one went home empty handed.

Bags full of toiletries were given to all who visited.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s