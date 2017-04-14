Jacksonville church hosts fish fry for less fortunate

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In honor of Good Friday, one church in downtown Jacksonville spent the day taking the workload off of the local soup kitchen.

St. Julia’s AME Zion Church asked the community outreach center to close its door Friday as it took on the responsibility of feeding those less fortunate in the community.

The event was known as a “Good Fry-day” and on the menu was fried fish.

“According to the Bible, we are charged with helping the least of these,” said Amy Ciceron, the church’s reverend. “We are asked to take care of those who have needs. We believe that’s a part of the church’s responsibility.”

Between 100 and 150 people were served.

There was also a chance to take communion, and no one went home empty handed.

Bags full of toiletries were given to all who visited.