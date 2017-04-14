Host Conley opens Easter tournament with 8-4 win over West Carteret

WINTERVILLE (WNCT) Host DH Conley doubled up West Carteret, 8-4 to open play in their Easter Tournament at the Sara Law Softball Complex Friday afternoon.

Play continues on Saturday with 20 more games. The tournament runs through Monday.

Friday’s scores run down like this:

DH Conley 8, West Carteret 4

Washington 14, Ayden-Grifton 0

Currituck 9, Havelock 8

Amelia Co (Virginia) 9, Midway 6

JV Games

DH Conley 4, Amelia Co (Virginia) 3

Washington 10, Currituck 0

Midway 7, Currituck 4

DH Conley 19, Amelia Co (Virginia) 1