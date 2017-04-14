First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny Easter weekend

SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues through most of Easter Weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear with temperatures in the 40’s and 50s inland and 50s & 60s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s. Winds are out of the east at 5 to 15 mph.


TONIGHT: Quiet and partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50s.


THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
72° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
59° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
59° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
58° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
57° F
precip:
20%
5am
Sat
57° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sat
57° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sat
57° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sat
72° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
