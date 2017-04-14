First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny Easter weekend

SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues through most of Easter Weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear with temperatures in the 40’s and 50s inland and 50s & 60s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s. Winds are out of the east at 5 to 15 mph.





TONIGHT: Quiet and partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50s.





THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast