Driver charged with DWI after car hits pole, flips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A driver is arrested overnight for DWI after crashing their car into a pole, flipping it.

It happened early Friday morning at the intersection of 4th and Oak Streets.

According to the Greenville Police Department supervisor on scene, two females were in the car and were approximately 22 to 24 years old.

They were checked out on scene by EMS and were not injured.

The driver was arrested and charged with DWI.

Greenville Utilities Commission is on scene to repair the pole, though there are concerns it will fall.

