Cirque Italia brings Gold Unit water circus to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Cirque Italia has brought its Gold Unit to Greenville.

The first traveling Water Circus calls it a luxurious experience where technology and preforming arts are mixed to create a one-of-a-kind show. It features an ultra-modern water curtain that controls every droplet of water meticulously.

The production features acts all the way from Russia to Mexico. Sharing smart and well-thought out comedy, Alex the clown thrills while taking an acrobatic journey on the trampoline, Argentinian twin jugglers (with a Guinness World Record in their pockets) can handle all kinds of objects in the air, even fire, and there’s almost no bodily limit for the contortionist, who bends in unimaginable ways.

The Gold Unit also follows the same strict animal-free policy that makes the Water Circus stand out from other circus entertainment shows. The “magic touch” of the Italian entrepreneur Manuel Rebecchi, President and Owner of Cirque Italia, added to the flawless direction of the COO, Chanté DeMoustes, and has turned this once romantic project into a successful production known and acclaimed all over the country.

For more information visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts.

When: April 13-17

Where: 3901 Greenville Blvd Northeast, Greenville, NC 27834

At: Pitt County Fairgrounds

—Under the stunning White & Blue Big Top Tent

· April 13 – Thursday: 7:30pm

· April 14 – Friday: 7:30pm

· April 15 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

· April 16 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

· April 17 – Monday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10am – 6pm

On show days: 10am – 9pm

You can purchase tickets through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.