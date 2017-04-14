4 juveniles taken into custody in New Bern firearm theft

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Four juveniles were taken into custody after several firearms were stolen from a New Bern home Thursday night.

New Bern police said they responded to the 2400 block of Meadow Brook Avenue around 8:54 p.m. to report a home had been broken into where firearms were stolen.

Officers saw several people going between houses and after a short chase took the four juveniles into custody and recovered the firearms.

The juveniles have been charged and are under the guidance of the Department of Juvenile Justice pending trial.

