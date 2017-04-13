South Lenoir High students build tiny house

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Students at South Lenoir High School are taking a hands-on class to the next level with a tiny house.

It’s the first built in eastern North Carolina by high school students.

The house is painted South Lenoir blue and features everything a modern house has, including insulation, running water and electricity.

Students have worked on it since January, and it’s almost done.

“This is amazing,” said Eduardo Villafranco, a South Lenoir freshman. “It’s really exciting to get to learn something like this. I would really recommend this to anybody that can learn this, take advantage of this because this is real important. You never know when you might have to do something like this.”

It will be auctioned off at the Tiny House Festival on April 22.

