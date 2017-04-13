Rose High’s Timothy Signs with UNC Greensboro for Track

GREENVILLE (WNCT) JH Rose long distance runner Jonathan Timothy signed his National Letter of Intent with UNC Greensboro today at the school.

Timothy says he will run the 10,000m during cross country season and then work on the 10,000, 5,000, 3,000 and the mile during the track season with the Spartans.

Timothy talked about his decision with 9 on your side Sports.

“They were the first place I visited,” he said. “I really liked the atmosphere, the campus was really close. The coaching staff is focused on distance, which is very rare for a D1 school, usually they have a lot of sprinters.”

Timothy is currently coming back from an ankle injury but hopes to be at 100 percent soon.

“It’s really exciting,” he added. “It’s been a long time coming. I am super excited to take it to the next level and see what I can do.”