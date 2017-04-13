Rose High’s Timothy Signs with UNC Greensboro for Track

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) JH Rose long distance runner Jonathan Timothy signed his National Letter of Intent with UNC Greensboro today at the school.

Timothy says he will run the 10,000m during cross country season and then work on the 10,000, 5,000, 3,000 and the mile during the track season with the Spartans.

Timothy talked about his decision with 9 on your side Sports.

“They were the first place I visited,” he said. “I really liked the atmosphere, the campus was really close. The coaching staff is focused on distance, which is very rare for a D1 school, usually they have a lot of sprinters.”

Timothy is currently coming back from an ankle injury but hopes to be at 100 percent soon.

“It’s really exciting,” he added. “It’s been a long time coming. I am super excited to take it to the next level and see what I can do.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s