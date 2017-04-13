N.C. Holocaust survivor visits Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–Thursday aboard Camp Lejeune, a North Carolina Holocaust survivor spoke with Marines and Sailors about his experience in three concentration camps.

Dr. Zev Harel grew up in Transylvania before the Hungarian government joined the Nazi cause.

“As a kid growing up, all that was happening, I had no idea about it,” Dr. Harel said.

At the age of 14, he and his family were carried off to Auschwitz.

Harel survived not one, but three camps before he was liberated by the U.S Army’s 3rd Calvary. He was rescued from a ditch, dying of Typhoid fever.

Dr. Harel traveled to Camp Lejeune on Thursday, ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Week.

“It’s something I have to do because it’s honoring the memory of my peers. There were two of us that came back alive of my family: my brother and me.”

For many folks who attended, they wanted to meet the man himself, who survived years of torture.

“When I go to have kids, there won’t be people like this to speak in the world,” Hn. Alexandra Martin said. “It’s really important that no matter what age you are that you can come and see things like this for yourself.”

Holocaust remembrance week officially begins March 24.

