GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man in a wheelchair ran into a car waiting to pull out of Consolidated Pipe and Supply on Memorial Road in Greenville around 5 p.m. Thursday, Greenville police said.

Police said the driver was waiting for traffic to clear so he could pull out when the man in the wheelchair got tired of waiting and attempted to cross, hitting the car.

The man in the wheelchair refused medical service, and no one was charged.