Lt. Gov. supports school freedom when it comes to class size

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – During a visit to South Greenville Elementary, Lt. Governor Dan Forest said he supported any measure to allow teachers and school districts to best decide what works for them at the county level.

There is a bill in the Senate currently that would allow more flexibility to schools. House Bill 13 would allow schools to have class sizes up to six students off of the teacher to student ratio set forth.

For kindergarten, the state would require one teacher for every 18 students. For 1st grade, that number is one teacher for every 16 students, and for 2nd and 3rd grades the number is one teacher for every 17 students.

Forest said as long as school districts can prove their systems work, he doesn’t have a problem with it.

“Everything is a little different. Every demographic is a little bit different. Every area of the state is a little bit different. I’m a fan of freeing that up in school. Allowing the local communities to decide how big their classes should be,” Forest said.

School districts across the East have come out to support more flexibility when it comes to class sizes.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Don Phipps said if House Bill 13 weren’t to pass, they would have to add 27 additional K-3 teachers, costing the county about $1.3 million every year.

If HB13 were to pass, Phipps said they would only have to add about 6 additional K-3 teachers.