Health officials: 13 more flu deaths, raising total to 170

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials say 13 people died from the flu last week, raising the death toll for the 2016-17 season to 170.

The latest numbers were reported Thursday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The death toll for the current season is nearly three times the number of deaths that occurred last season, and it is closer to the 218 people who died during the 2014-15 season.

No pediatric deaths occurred in the latest report.

There are six weeks left in the current flu season.