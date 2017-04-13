Four corrections officers assaulted at Greene County prison; second inmate assault this week

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four corrections officers at Maury Correctional Institution in Greene County were assaulted by an inmate Wednesday, according to Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith. It’s the second time this week a correctional officer at the facility has been assaulted.

In a news release, Smith said Freddie Lee Pickett, 40, had a weapon and assaulted officers while being moved from the unit Wednesday.

Pickett, who is serving time for second-degree murder, was charged with one felony count of possession of a weapon by prisoner, three felony counts of assault inflicting physical injury on a detention employee and one felony count of assaulting a detention employee inflicting serious injury.

Pickett is due in court on April 21 and will be served at that time.

The officers injured in the assault have been treated and released, Smith said.

The other assault happened on Sunday when two inmates were charged with assaulting a correction officer who was taken to the hospital.

 

