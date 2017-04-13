First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather takes us into the end of the work week

SUMMARY: Temperatures are comfortable and skies are sunny behind a front, making the end to the work week pretty pleasant. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy this morning. Winds are calm to light with temperatures in the 50s & 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be clearing after a few early morning showers. Highs in the 70’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A quiet night tonight with clear skies and temperatures are closer to seasonable, in the upper 40s to lower 50s.



FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

