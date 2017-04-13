First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather takes us into the end of the work week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Temperatures are comfortable and skies are sunny behind a front, making the end to the work week pretty pleasant. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy this morning. Winds are calm to light with temperatures in the 50s & 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be clearing after a few early morning showers. Highs in the 70’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A quiet night tonight with clear skies and temperatures are closer to seasonable, in the upper 40s to lower 50s.


FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
59° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
68° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
58° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
57° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
56° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
56° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
55° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
55° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.