GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An ECU student is making an appearance on one of CBS Daytime’s popular game shows.

Alexa Hinnant of Greenville will appear on Thursday’s episode of Let’s Make A Deal at 10 a.m. right here on WNCT-TV!

In a Facebook post, Hinnant won’t say whether she was a big winner or got zonked, but you can see for yourself Thursday morning.