Craven County Schools holds summit to help new students adjust

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools is training students to be good hosts to new students as part of Military Child Month.

On Thursday, HOST, or Helping Our Students Transition, teams from five middle schools came together for the first time.

The program was created with military families in mind to help children transition into their new school and community.

School officials said the host program goes above and beyond to make new students feel comfortable.

“The students also spend the first two weeks helping the new students acclimate to their new surroundings,” said Valeria Masser, military liaison counselor. “They eat lunch with them, they answer any questions they may have. We try to make sure the host student is in the same class as the new student whenever possible.”

Masser hopes to expand the program into high schools throughout the county.

