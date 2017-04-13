Carteret Co. third graders create flag raising group

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT)–In a show of patriotism, students at one school in Carteret County are raising the symbol of our nation’s freedom every day before school.

Morehead City Primary’s newly minted flag raising team is made up of 14 third graders who were carefully selected after an application and interview process.

Principal Dr. Jeanne Smith says the idea for the team seemed like a natural next step for the school.

“We say the Pledge of Allegiance together, we say the National Anthem together but we were missing a component,” Dr. Smith said.

Now, every morning seven students will raise the flag, and every afternoon, seven students will lower it.

Thursday, Congressman Walter Jones presented a flag that’s flown over the nation’s Capitol for the students to raise.

“You want to treat it like it’s the most important thing in the world, because it is,” Aurora Thomas, a member of the team, said.

Students were trained by Marines from Cherry Point on proper handling.

“We taught them how to fold the flag, how to take care of it and how to retire it properly,” Sgt. Jerrel Anderson said.

“If you put it down you have to be careful because you can’t let it touch the ground,” Rosario Montesano, a member of the flag team, said. “You have to be careful when putting it up and taking it down.”

The group will continue in the future and is open to third graders.