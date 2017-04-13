Beaufort Co. residents filed lawsuit against commissioners

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A group called Citizens for Better Government of Beaufort County (CBG) filed a lawsuit against the Beaufort County Board of Commissioners Thursday for what they called a violation of North Carolina’s Open Meetings law.

CBG claims the board illegally entered into closed sessions several times. In 2015, the group reports the commissioners closed meetings to the public four times.

The Strange Law Firm and Engstrom Law, PLLC are representing CBG in the suit.

“Decisions made in backrooms out of the public’s view are bad business,” said CBG Chairman Ray Leary. “The CBG originated as the “Stop the Jail Committee”. As we worked on that issue we came to realize that the problem was not so much the bad decision on the jail as it is the culture that has developed with the County Commission to make their decisions outside of their public meetings. This interferes with the Board’s accountability to the public.”

Leary said they have repeatedly tried to get the board to comply with the open meetings law. The suit seeks an injunction requiring commissioners comply with the open meetings law.