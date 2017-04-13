2 men charged in killing of Ayden man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and charged with the killing of an Ayden man in Kinston on Monday, law enforcement announced at a news conference Thursday.

Joshua Joseph and Acor Jones were both charged with homicide.

The motive, law enforcement said, was gang-related.

Officials said Joseph’s arrest lead to Jones arrest. Joseph is also a suspect in the shooting at the Sheetz on Memorial Boulevard on Sunday, according to law enforcement.

Officers found 30-year-old Omar Leander Langley inside a car with numerous bullet holes in the driver’s side door, as well as broken windows.  Langley was unconscious in the driver’s seat and pronounced dead a short time later.

The charges against Joseph and Jones were announced at joint news conference with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville and Kinston police departments.

