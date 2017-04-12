Woodies win on “Education Day”, 6-1 over Winston-Salem

KINSTON, NC – Wood Duck starter Joe Palumbo turned in an impressive outing on Wednesday against the Dash and the offense struck early in a 6-1 victory at Grainger Stadium. Palumbo struck out 10 batters over his six innings and did not issue a walk in his first win of the season.

Offensively, the Woodies were fueled by two home runs in the first two innings: a three-run blast by Michael O’Neill to left, and a solo shot to left-center by Arturo Lara. They were the first home runs at home in Down East Wood Ducks history.

In the first inning, a two-out rally formed on Dash starter Zach Thompson. Eduard Pinto reached on a single, then Jairo Beras drove him in with a double to the gap in left. The Wood Duck offense wasn’t done, however. Josh Altmann reached on an error by third baseman Brady Conlan to prolong the inning further and set the stage for O’Neill’s homer to left. In the second, Lara led off the inning with his first home run of his stateside career.

Palumbo started equally hot on the mound – striking out the first four batters of the game and not allowing a hit until the third inning. In the first five innings of his day, only one ball left the infield and he had faced the minimum.

Another run came across for the Wood Ducks in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded sac fly by Luis Mendez to score Altmann and set the score at 6-0 Woodies in front of over 2,000 fans at Grainger Stadium.

The Dash got on the board in the sixth with an unearned run. Daniel Gonzalez reached on a Lara fielding error, then Alex Call triple to the left-center alley to bring him in. It would be the only time the Dash would score as the bullpen of Omarlin Lopez and Austin Pettibone tossed the final three innings in scoreless fashion.

With the win, the Wood Ducks improve to 5-2 and take the series from the Dash (1-6). Next, they host the Salem Red Sox for the only home series of the season after taking the opening series three games to one to start the season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night with Pedro Payano on the mound for the Woodies opposed by Daniel McGrath.