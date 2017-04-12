Western North Carolina wildfire grows

MARION, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says a wildfire in western North Carolina is growing.

Forest Service spokeswoman Lisa Jennings told local media Tuesday the McDowell County fire is about 10 percent contained.

The fire has burned about one square mile on private land and in the Pisgah National Forest. No injuries have been reported.

The fire began Sunday in the North Cove Community. Jennings says the fire is threatening 35 homes and 10 other buildings in the community north of Marion.

She said no evacuations are planned. Jennings says firefighters are working burn potential fuel near the homes. Water tanks and fire hoses have been placed near the homes in case the fire gets any closer.

Helicopter water drops Monday also helped slow the spread of the fire around the homes.