Students, community work together for better health

WINTERVILLE, N.C – (WNCT) Students and community members had the chance to come together with the goal of getting healthier.

Pitt Community College held a health fair which allowed health students to put the skills they’ve learned to use.

Community members were able to walk in and receive free health services and advice.

Patients could get an eye exam, blood pressure check, and many other services.

Event organizers say it’s a great way for the student’s hard work to pay off.

Lynne Braxton is a nursing faculty member at Pitt Community College.

Braxton said, “Students learn that providing a service is as much appreciated and very valued and it’s as important to the people providing the service as it is to the ones receiving the service.”

A number of community partners assisted students in providing the health checks.

