Single vehicle wreck near Ayden under investigation

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – A driver is being checked out after a wreck on Highway 11 near Ayden.

It happened around 1:30 Wednesday.

Chief Barry Stanley with the Ayden Police Department said the single car wreck is still under investigation. He told 9 On Your Side the driver of the car was headed north on Hwy 11 when it flipped in the median of the road before coming to rest on one of the southbound lanes. It’s unknown what caused the crash.

Stanley said the driver of the car was the only occupant and no other vehicles were involved. She was transported to be checked out, but it’s believed at this time that she wasn’t seriously injured.

