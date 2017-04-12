Riley’s Army hosts 9th annual “Pediatric Cancer Survivor’s Dinner”

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Riley’s Army hosted over 300 family members Wednesday night at the annual “Pediatric Cancer Survivor’s Dinner” in Greenville.

The night’s theme was “Super Heros”, because each and every one of the young cancer survivors are the real-life super heros.

“This is our 9th annual “Pediatric Survivor’s Dinner” and it is the best day of the year,” said Riley’s Army President Jean Adams. “It’s like Christmas. We get to see all of these kids, outside of the hospital, running around and having fun, meeting other kids that might not have any hair or have gone through the same experience. It’s just absolutely wonderful.”

Each survivor received a ‘goody’ bag and a door prize as a part of the festivities.

9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey served as the night’s emcee.

