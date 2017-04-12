Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrests 20 on drug charges in Operation ‘Shut It Down”

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty people face drug-related charges due to the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation “Shut It Down.”

The suspects were arrested and charged as a result of controlled purchases of drugs using undercover agents, confidential informants, traffic stops, search warrants and citizen complaints.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said they wanted to thank Pamlico County residents who called into the office with tips and information.

The Sheriff’s Office said a large number of crimes they investigate are directly related to illegal drugs.

Those charged and arrested were:

Ralph Gregory Kinion
Reelsboro
Charges: PWISD Marijuana
Bond: $5000

Ome Sakai Boyd
New Bern
D.O.B. 08/12/1976
Charges: PWISD SCH II, PWISD Marijuana
Bond: $15000

Charles Phillip Pipkin II
Reelsboro
D.O.B 12/24/1992
Charges: Possession of Cocaine, Child Abuse
Bond: $15000

Sadie Sophie Munch
Reelsboro
D.O.B. 03/01/1990
Charges: Possession of Cocaine, Child Abuse
Bond: $7,500.00

Rachel Denise Cleere
Bayboro
D.O.B. 01/19/1992
Charges: PWISD Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine
Bond: $5,000

Gregory Joseph Petronis
New Bern
Charges:5 counts Trafficking Heroin, Maintaining a Vehicle
Bond: $100,000

Melissa C. Lewis
New Bern
Charges:5 counts Trafficking Heroin, Maintaining a Vehicle
Bond: $100,000

John Michael Stalnaker
Reelsboro
Charges: PWIMSD Heroin
Bond: $10,000

Laura Kay Stalnaker
Reelsboro
Charges: PWIMSD Heroin
Bond: $5,000

Emily Inez Herring
Grantsboro
Charges: Conspire to Sell SCH III
Bond: $5,000

Nicholas Christopher Murray
Reelsboro
Charges: PWIMSD SCH III CS, Conspire to Sell SCH III
Bond: $5,000

Corey Levon Garrison
607 Church St. Oriental NC,
Charges: Sell and Deliver Heroin
Bond: $15,000

Shawna Armstrong
Reelsboro
Charges: PWIMSD SCH II, Conspiracy Sell/Deliver SCH II
Bond: $10,000

Timothy Smith
Grantsboro NC.
Charges: PWIMSD Cocaine
Bond: $5,000

George Michal Hodges
Bayboro
Charges: PWIMSD Heroin
Bond: $10,000

Davien Antwon Hodges
Bayboro
Charges: PWIMSD Cocaine
Bond: $10,000

Andre Deshawn Ganues
Grantsboro
Charges: PWIMSD SCH II
Bond: $5,000

Tara Christina Long
Reelsboro
Charges: PWIMSD Heroin
Bond: $5,000

Derrick Eugene McCarter
Oriental
Charges: PWIMSD Heroin
Bond: $5,000

Andrew Leon Barber
Stonewall
Charges: PWIMSD Cocaine, PWIMSD Within 1,000 of a School, Maintaining a Dwelling, Misd. Child Abuse, Manufacture Cocaine
Bond: $15,000

Operation Shut It Down

 

