Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrests 20 on drug charges in Operation ‘Shut It Down”

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty people face drug-related charges due to the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation “Shut It Down.”

The suspects were arrested and charged as a result of controlled purchases of drugs using undercover agents, confidential informants, traffic stops, search warrants and citizen complaints.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said they wanted to thank Pamlico County residents who called into the office with tips and information.

The Sheriff’s Office said a large number of crimes they investigate are directly related to illegal drugs.

Those charged and arrested were:

Ralph Gregory Kinion

Reelsboro

Charges: PWISD Marijuana

Bond: $5000

Ome Sakai Boyd

New Bern

D.O.B. 08/12/1976

Charges: PWISD SCH II, PWISD Marijuana

Bond: $15000

Charles Phillip Pipkin II

Reelsboro

D.O.B 12/24/1992

Charges: Possession of Cocaine, Child Abuse

Bond: $15000

Sadie Sophie Munch

Reelsboro

D.O.B. 03/01/1990

Charges: Possession of Cocaine, Child Abuse

Bond: $7,500.00

Rachel Denise Cleere

Bayboro

D.O.B. 01/19/1992

Charges: PWISD Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine

Bond: $5,000

Gregory Joseph Petronis

New Bern

Charges:5 counts Trafficking Heroin, Maintaining a Vehicle

Bond: $100,000

Melissa C. Lewis

New Bern

Charges:5 counts Trafficking Heroin, Maintaining a Vehicle

Bond: $100,000

John Michael Stalnaker

Reelsboro

Charges: PWIMSD Heroin

Bond: $10,000

Laura Kay Stalnaker

Reelsboro

Charges: PWIMSD Heroin

Bond: $5,000

Emily Inez Herring

Grantsboro

Charges: Conspire to Sell SCH III

Bond: $5,000

Nicholas Christopher Murray

Reelsboro

Charges: PWIMSD SCH III CS, Conspire to Sell SCH III

Bond: $5,000

Corey Levon Garrison

607 Church St. Oriental NC,

Charges: Sell and Deliver Heroin

Bond: $15,000

Shawna Armstrong

Reelsboro

Charges: PWIMSD SCH II, Conspiracy Sell/Deliver SCH II

Bond: $10,000

Timothy Smith

Grantsboro NC.

Charges: PWIMSD Cocaine

Bond: $5,000

George Michal Hodges

Bayboro

Charges: PWIMSD Heroin

Bond: $10,000

Davien Antwon Hodges

Bayboro

Charges: PWIMSD Cocaine

Bond: $10,000

Andre Deshawn Ganues

Grantsboro

Charges: PWIMSD SCH II

Bond: $5,000

Tara Christina Long

Reelsboro

Charges: PWIMSD Heroin

Bond: $5,000

Derrick Eugene McCarter

Oriental

Charges: PWIMSD Heroin

Bond: $5,000

Andrew Leon Barber

Stonewall

Charges: PWIMSD Cocaine, PWIMSD Within 1,000 of a School, Maintaining a Dwelling, Misd. Child Abuse, Manufacture Cocaine

Bond: $15,000

