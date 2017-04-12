New bill filed could put school’s membership in ACC, American, at risk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new bill filed by four Republicans in the North Carolina House could put membership in certain athletic conferences at risk.

House Bill 728 would penalize athletic conferences who boycotted North Carolina. It’s largely in response to the NCAA and ACC pulling events from the state following the passage of House Bill 2.

As proposed, the bill would require any UNC School System institution to ban media rights to the athletic conference that was boycotting the state. It also would require that school to inform the conference immediately their intentions to leave if the boycott isn’t lifted immediately.

This could impact NC State and UNC’s membership in the ACC, and ECU’s membership in the American Athletic Conference.

“Maybe it’s pushing a little bit when maybe we ought to see where the dust settles and see what that brings,” said Andrew Schmidt, director of the Greenville- Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

WNCT reached out to all four bill sponsors, including Onslow County Representative Chris Millis, but never heard back.

ECU students were hesitant about the bill, saying it would hurt the economy and the school’s competition with other AAC schools.

“It can take away lots of revenue from local businesses, people coming in from other states, staying in hotels,” said ECU student Ty Newell.

“North Carolina as a whole takes its sports very seriously and for them to take that away from us, it would be detrimental,” said ECU student Latwan Marsh.

Following the passage of House Bill 2, the American Athletic Association announced they wouldn’t move any events from the state due to the law.

After House Bill 2 was repealed by lawmakers, the NCAA announced it would once again consider bids for championship events in the state.

Republican Lt. Governor Dan Forest said this bill may be premature and unneeded right now.

“Everybody came on board. The NCAA came on board and said this is good enough for us, and the ACC came on board said this is good enough for us, so I think this is moot point right now,” Forest said.

In a statement, ECU Athletics said they felt it was too early to offer a comment and take a position on the issue. They said they wanted more time to collect facts and discuss the situation with the American Athletic Conference.

To read the bill, click here.