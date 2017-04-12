NC GOP leader promises no action on anti-gay marriage bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina’s leading Republican politicians says there will never be a hearing for proposed legislation aimed at countering the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage.

House Speaker Tim Moore of Kings Mountain said in a statement Wednesday that the bill introduced this week won’t be considered because the nation’s highest court “has firmly ruled on the issue.”

A bill introduced Tuesday claims that the nation’s highest court overstepped its authority with its 2015 gay-marriage ruling. Republican Reps. Larry Pittman of Concord, Michael Speciale of New Bern and Carl Ford of China Grove say the decision effectively voided an amendment to North Carolina’s constitution forbidding same-sex marriage that voters approved three years earlier.