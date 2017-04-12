Lt. Governor Forest visits teachers, students, at South Greenville Elementary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Teachers and students had a special visitor in the building Wednesday as North Carolina Lt. Governor Dan Forest arrived.

Forest said he was there to observe teachers in the classroom to better understand their needs. He said its an important job to do before trying to pass any new legislation.

“I think we all know that teachers have one of the toughest jobs in the world, but when you get into schools with poverty demographics and those types of things, the jobs are multiplied because there’s a lot of issues that these teachers have to deal with,” Forest said.

Forest visited four classrooms during his tour, including that of Michael Bonner, a Pitt County teacher who has been featured on the Ellen Degeneres Show twice.

Forest said he could tell immediately how engaged the students were with Bonner teaching. Bonner said its an honor to receive recognition, and asked for continued support from lawmakers.

“I think when politicians and lawmakers come into the classroom and to different types of schools and see what we deal with on a daily basis, then they can make more informed decisions about how to approach education and make it a better system for the school,” Bonner said.

Following the tour, Forest met with a select group of teachers for a closed door meeting.